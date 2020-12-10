51°
Delays caused by crash on Miss River Bridge begin to clear
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, a crash occurred on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge and as of 7 a.m., delays caused by the incident are beginning to clear.
Officials say the wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on I-10 E at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A.
At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
