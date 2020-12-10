51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Delays caused by crash on Miss River Bridge begin to clear

1 hour 48 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, December 10 2020 Dec 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 6:43 AM December 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, a crash occurred on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge and as of 7 a.m., delays caused by the incident are beginning to clear.

Officials say the wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on I-10 E at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.  

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days