Deion Sanders set to leave JSU for Colorado after SWAC Title game

Friday, December 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BOULDER, Colo. - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is set to leave the university to take a job at Colorado after tomorrow's SWAC Title game.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders has been recruiting his staff and transfer portal players to come with him to Colorado.

Jackson State is 11-0 and will face Southern tomorrow at 3 p.m. on ESPN 2. 

