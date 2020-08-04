DeGeneres issues apology to Ellen Show staff as investigations into workplace misconduct continue

As “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” withstands public criticism for its alleged toxic work environment, Variety reports that Ellen Show producers are addressing accounts of workplace misconduct while WarnerMedia conducts its own investigation into the accusations.

Senior creatives and producers are back at work this week, with the 140 or so personnel at “Ellen” gradually returning in stages following the break.

DeGeneres spoke out on the issue herself, issuing an emotional apology letter to staff last week.

"On day one of our show," the New Orleans native wrote, "I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness -- no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

The show's executive producer, Ed Glavin, is expected to exit his role.

The accusations include several reports of mistreatment and misconduct, in addition to a mid-July BuzzFeed News investigation that surfaced allegations of racist behavior and intimidation on the show.

In April, Variety reported on the outrage among the show’s crew members over pay reduction, a lack of communication and poor treatment by producers after the pandemic shut down production; a non-union tech company was hired to tape the show remotely from DeGeneres’ California home.

Last week, a separate BuzzFeed News report emerged that included dozens of former employees alleging sexual misconduct and harassment by top executives on the show.

DeGeneres' letter to staff concluded by saying, "Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again,"