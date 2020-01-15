78°
LSU defensive stars Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen entering 2020 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU safety Grant Delpit, named the best defensive back in the country this season, is officially heading to the pros.
On Wednesday, Delpit announced on Twitter that he was forgoing his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
January 15, 2020
Shortly after Delpit's announcement, linebacker Patrick Queen confirmed he too was heading to the draft.
Forever LSU???? #LevelUp8 #GodsGlory pic.twitter.com/nselyp3SuQ— Patrick Queen (@Patrickqueen_) January 15, 2020