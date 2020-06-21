91°
Defensive duo of Tyrell Raby and Eric Randall excited about future together at Memphis
Eric Randall and Tyrell Raby have been joined at the hip since they were eight years old. Their friendship has blossomed so much over the years that they've made the decision to play college football together at Memphis. They head up a recruiting class of bayou ballers that is beginning a strong partnership between the Graceland Tigers and Louisiana.
