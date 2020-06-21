91°
Defensive duo of Tyrell Raby and Eric Randall excited about future together at Memphis

14 hours 38 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2020 Jun 20, 2020 June 20, 2020 10:54 PM June 20, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Eric Randall and Tyrell Raby have been joined at the hip since they were eight years old. Their friendship has blossomed so much over the years that they've made the decision to play college football together at Memphis. They head up a recruiting class of bayou ballers that is beginning a strong partnership between the Graceland Tigers and Louisiana.

