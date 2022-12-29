62°
Defense team for Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi withdraws motion to have bond reset after release of new DNA evidence

10 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Wednesday, February 09 2022 Feb 9, 2022 February 09, 2022 2:54 PM February 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys for local rapper Lit Yoshi have withdrawn their motion to make the 23-year-old eligible for bail after his DNA was found on evidence discovered in his home.

The rapper, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, was on house arrest in Florida in July of 2021 for a 2019 shooting involving rapper NBA Youngboy when five guns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest were found inside his home. This evidence was enough to connect him to a recent shooting in Slidell involving a member of Youngboy's record label. For this Edwards was moved to prison in St. Tammany Parish and his bond of $1.82 million was revoked.

Edwards' defense attorneys originally argued his DNA and fingerprints were not on the weapons. However at his bond hearing Wednesday morning the defense decided to withdraw their motion to have his bond reinstated based on the new evidence.

Edwards' trial is set for July 18 and the rapper will be tried on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

