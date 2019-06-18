79°
Defenders raise money for inmates' books, phone calls

1 hour 46 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 June 18, 2019 6:31 AM June 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The public defenders' office in New Orleans has launched an online fundraising campaign to help pay for books and telephone calls for jailed defendants.

The GoFundMe site says the campaign began Friday and had raised $2,811 toward its $5,000 goal as of Monday evening.

The Orleans Public Defenders office said many of its clients must leave jobs and loved ones behind when accused of a crime because they cannot afford bail. They say books and phone calls are part of efforts to "mitigate the emotional and psychological impact" of jail time.

