Decisions on LSU fall football season to be made in July

BATON ROUGE – The future of sports is not on solid footing just yet. With the first scheduled LSU home football game just a few months away, the university is still trying to figure out what that will look like.

"Whether [the stadium] is 80 percent full, 50 percent full, 20 percent full, we will handle that in any way,” LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward said during a virtual town hall meeting with The Advocate.

Woodward discussed the possible changes that could be coming to Tiger Stadium.

“It could be temperature taking at the gate, it could be misters inside the stadium that disinfect, it could be all kind of different things, track and tracing,” Woodward said.

No decisions have been made yet. Woodward told The Advocate sportswriter Scott Rabalais those will be announced in July.

“We’re going to follow the examples of what other folks are doing; MLB, NBA, Premier League in Great Britain. We’re going to look at how they phase into it and how they treat it,” Woodward said.

If any are put in place, the Athletics Department could take a hit in revenue, but Woodward says not enough to start thinking about making cuts.

Woodward added, "We're going to look at it as a one time expense and deal with it later because I think LSU Athletics and LSU Football is on the rise and we're in a very healthy situation."

For now, the team will be returning to voluntary workouts beginning Monday.

“We're going to do everything we can do to get it right,” Woodward said during the town hall meeting. “Come in, get them tested, give them physicals, antibody testing, all of the things our medical experts think we need to do to keep them safe."

One thing is for sure, following a historic and celebratory season, this 2020-2021 season to follow will certainly be memorable, too.