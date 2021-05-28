Latest Weather Blog
Debris pickup continues in East Baton Rouge Friday
BATON ROUGE - As residents work tirelessly to gut their homes, the city is working to get the debris out of their yards.
Michael Smith, who lives near Meadow Park Avenue, is shocked at the devastation that surrounds his home.
“I’ve been offshore for three weeks and this is what I see… It’s devastating. Reminds me of the flood of 2016," Smith said. “It’s happening fast over here now and that’s great but it’s just the devastation people are going through and so much people going through the same thing again. It’s sad."
The clean-up trucks will pass through each area at least twice to ensure pickup is efficient.
Clean-up efforts are on their second day, but their work is clearly cut out for them. They plan to continue over Memorial Day weekend.
