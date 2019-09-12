Latest Weather Blog
Debate continues on construction of concrete plant dormitory in Watson
WATSON - A meeting focusing on the construction of a controversial housing complex in Watson is set for Thursday night.
The complex in question is a 46-bed dorm at Premier Concrete on Highway 16 that would house employees. In August, construction of the dorm was put on hold. Livingston Parish Councilman Garry Talbert said the company began building the complex without securing the proper construction permits or input from the public.
Officials said penalties may be established and permits possibly revoked if it's proven that documents were falsified in the approval process of the dorm.
During tonight's meeting, the next steps will be decided regarding the permits.
The public is invited to attend the Livingston Parish Council meeting at the council chambers at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After Wednesday meeting vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Debate continues on construction of concrete plant dormitory in Watson
-
Residents in flood-prone neighborhood get sneak peek at new location
-
Vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Man accused of taking school buses on late-night joyride now in custody
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU