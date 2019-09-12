Debate continues on construction of concrete plant dormitory in Watson

WATSON - A meeting focusing on the construction of a controversial housing complex in Watson is set for Thursday night.

The complex in question is a 46-bed dorm at Premier Concrete on Highway 16 that would house employees. In August, construction of the dorm was put on hold. Livingston Parish Councilman Garry Talbert said the company began building the complex without securing the proper construction permits or input from the public.

Officials said penalties may be established and permits possibly revoked if it's proven that documents were falsified in the approval process of the dorm.

During tonight's meeting, the next steps will be decided regarding the permits.

The public is invited to attend the Livingston Parish Council meeting at the council chambers at 6:30 p.m.