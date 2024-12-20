66°
Death under investigation after detectives find body in Mandeville marina

2 hours 15 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2024
WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MANDEVILLE - Detectives are investigating after a body was found floating in a marina in St. Tammany Parish. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it received a call from a man who was out walking his dog when he spotted the body.

The body has since been turned over to the parish coroner's office. While this person's death is still under investigation, detectives do not believe there was any foul play involved, officials said. 

