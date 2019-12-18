32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Death toll rises: Four dead following deadly winter storms in south

2 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2019 Dec 18, 2019 December 18, 2019 4:55 AM December 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Storm destruction in Jackson, Mississippi Photo: National Weather Service

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths from an outbreak of deadly weather in the South. National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage Tuesday, one day after the storm outbreak.

The agency says it has confirmed multiple twisters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The storms killed four people, including one person who died after heavy rains caused flooding in Kentucky. A husband and wife died in Alabama, and a woman was killed when a tornado hit her home in Louisiana.

The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days