Death toll rises: Four dead following deadly winter storms in south
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Forecasters have found at least 18 tornado paths from an outbreak of deadly weather in the South. National Weather Service teams surveyed the damage Tuesday, one day after the storm outbreak.
The agency says it has confirmed multiple twisters in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
The storms killed four people, including one person who died after heavy rains caused flooding in Kentucky. A husband and wife died in Alabama, and a woman was killed when a tornado hit her home in Louisiana.
The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.
