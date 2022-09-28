60°
Latest Weather Blog
Death toll 20 from Southern storms
Trending News
NEW YORK - A powerful storm system that tore across the Deep South over the weekend has left devastation.
At least 20 people were killed, including 15 in south Georgia.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says at least 39 possible tornadoes were reported across the Southeast from early Saturday into Sunday evening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon...
-
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
-
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
-
911 call system to soon change following dropped call issues
-
'Day of Hope' cost school system only $200 less than amount required...
Sports Video
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan