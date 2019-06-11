82°
Latest Weather Blog
Death row inmate pleads not guilty in Louisiana woman's 2006 slaying
MARION, Ohio (AP) - A death row inmate accused of killing a Louisiana woman in 2006 in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.
Inmate Shawn Grate was previously convicted of four slayings in northern Ohio's Ashland and Richland counties. He pleaded not guilty Monday in Marion County to charges in the slaying of 23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowrey, of Minden, Louisiana. Her body was found in a field in Marion County in 2007. She was identified last week.
Authorities say Lowrey was in Ohio selling magazines when she was killed.
WCMH-TV reports Grate's lawyer, Terry Hitchman, said he'll review the evidence to determine whether to try to strike a deal with prosecutors or go to court. WBNS-TV reports Hitchman also said there needs to be some "closure" in the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field