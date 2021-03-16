75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Death of juvenile in New Iberia apartment fire under investigation

47 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, March 16 2021 Mar 16, 2021 March 16, 2021 9:56 AM March 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - A Tuesday (March 16) morning apartment fire in New Iberia resulted in the death of a youth, officials say.

According to a social media post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies are currently on the scene of the tragic fire, which occurred around 1 a.m. within the 500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard.

Firefighters report that after arriving and extinguishing the blaze, they located the body of a female juvenile inside.

Deputies are in the process of conducting an investigation into the tragic incident and say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days