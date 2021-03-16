Death of juvenile in New Iberia apartment fire under investigation

NEW IBERIA - A Tuesday (March 16) morning apartment fire in New Iberia resulted in the death of a youth, officials say.

According to a social media post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies are currently on the scene of the tragic fire, which occurred around 1 a.m. within the 500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard.

Firefighters report that after arriving and extinguishing the blaze, they located the body of a female juvenile inside.

Deputies are in the process of conducting an investigation into the tragic incident and say more information will be released as it becomes available.