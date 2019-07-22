Deaf sign language interpreter honored by parish council

ASCENSION PARISH- The Ascension Parish Council recognized an important man during a Thursday meeting.

Joseph "Ari" Latino was honored "for his outstanding services" providing translation for the hearing impaired during the most recent weather event.

Latino is deaf and signs through his own interpreter in the audience. As a “native signer,” Latino is able to speak more directly to a deaf audience and can sign the messages more conversationally – perhaps even easier to understand – for deaf viewers.

"Ari's expertise as a hearing impaired translator brings great credit upon himself, Deaf Focus Services, and Ascension Parish Government," officials said in a release.

Latino was recently named an honorary sheriff after going viral during the storm coverage.