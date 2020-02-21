Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf

Officials have chosen a date for this year's Deaf Education Summit.

The event, which provides education and networking opportunities specific to the needs of Deaf, Deaf-Blind, and Hard of Hearing (DDBHH) students, will take place from May 7-9 at the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

The summit's 2020 theme is, 'Connecting the Dots: Home, Classroom & Community,' and the program will feature presentations that provide educators with examples of how to find and utilize resources that will have a positive impact on their students.

The public is invited, with a special emphasis on parents, teachers, school administrators, psychologists, early intervention service specialists, mentors, social workers, audiologists, speech therapists, deaf education professionals, interpreters, and members of the DDBHH community.

The event is sponsored by Deaf Focus. Click here for details on the summit.

