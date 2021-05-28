86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly wreck on Oak Villa Boulevard kills 36-year-old man

1 hour 54 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 28 2021 May 28, 2021 May 28, 2021 11:24 AM May 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 36-year-old man was killed in a Friday morning traffic incident.

Police say Alex Scott was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado around 2:30 a.m. when he hit a tree on Oak Villa Boulevard and died as a result of his injuries.

Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating the tragic crash.

According to one study, a total of 716 deadly car wrecks occurred in Louisiana last year, and Louisiana is among the top five U.S. states with the highest death rates per 100 million vehicle miles.

Trending News

Incidentally, the Friday morning crash that killed Scott was the second deadly traffic incident to occur on Oak Villa Boulevard within a 24-hour time frame. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days