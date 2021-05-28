Deadly wreck on Oak Villa Boulevard kills 36-year-old man

BATON ROUGE - According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 36-year-old man was killed in a Friday morning traffic incident.

Police say Alex Scott was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado around 2:30 a.m. when he hit a tree on Oak Villa Boulevard and died as a result of his injuries.

Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating the tragic crash.

According to one study, a total of 716 deadly car wrecks occurred in Louisiana last year, and Louisiana is among the top five U.S. states with the highest death rates per 100 million vehicle miles.

Incidentally, the Friday morning crash that killed Scott was the second deadly traffic incident to occur on Oak Villa Boulevard within a 24-hour time frame.