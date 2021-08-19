81°
Deadly wreck involving 18-wheeler reported in Port Allen

2 hours 19 minutes ago Thursday, August 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler killed at least one person in West Baton Rouge Thursday.

Sources said the crash was reported on Rosedale Road shortly before 6 p.m.

The wreck involved an 18-wheeler hitting another car head-on.

This is a developing story.

