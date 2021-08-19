81°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadly wreck involving 18-wheeler reported in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler killed at least one person in West Baton Rouge Thursday.
Sources said the crash was reported on Rosedale Road shortly before 6 p.m.
The wreck involved an 18-wheeler hitting another car head-on.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Afghan refugee worries about family left in the Taliban take over
-
Louisiana could see legalized sports betting in time for football season
-
Legal experts question why prosecutor isn't on leave following arrest in boating...
-
Head Start locations in EBR closed Thursday for maintenance and repair work
-
Baton Rouge gridlocked after bulldozer topples off I-10; Live updates here