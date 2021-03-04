61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deadly Wednesday night house fire in Slaughter results in one death

1 hour 21 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 9:17 AM March 04, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER- On the evening of Wednesday (March 3), a deadly fire broke out at a Slaughter home, and during the incident a person reportedly became trapped inside of the residence.

On Thursday morning, the Zachary Fire Chief confirmed that the fire broke out Wednesday night at a home on Safer Drive, around 11 p.m.

One person was killed in the incident, and this individual's name has not been released to the public at this time.

Local officials are collaborating with various agencies to investigate the tragic fire.

