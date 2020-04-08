82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three dead in Zachary murder-suicide

17 hours 47 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 April 07, 2020 11:00 PM April 07, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY, La. - Multiple people were shot in what sources described as a possible murder-suicide involving what sources said are family members Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were killed.

The shooting occurred at a home on Martin Drive along the the Fennwood Hills Country Club around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For help dealing with any mental health issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-800-273-8255.

Watch live: Police chief holds news conference on Facebook Live

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days