Three dead in Zachary murder-suicide

ZACHARY, La. - Multiple people were shot in what sources described as a possible murder-suicide involving what sources said are family members Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were killed.

The shooting occurred at a home on Martin Drive along the the Fennwood Hills Country Club around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For help dealing with any mental health issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-800-273-8255.

