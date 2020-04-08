82°
Three dead in Zachary murder-suicide
ZACHARY, La. - Multiple people were shot in what sources described as a possible murder-suicide involving what sources said are family members Wednesday afternoon.
Three people were killed.
The shooting occurred at a home on Martin Drive along the the Fennwood Hills Country Club around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
For help dealing with any mental health issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, call 1-800-273-8255.
