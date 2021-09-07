86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly shooting reported in neighborhood off O'Neal Lane

44 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, September 07 2021 Sep 7, 2021 September 07, 2021 12:02 PM September 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported shooting near O'Neal Lane late Tuesday morning.

The incident was reportedly shortly before noon on Yorkfield Drive at King Bradford Drive. One person was found dead at the scene, sources said. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days