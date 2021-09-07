86°
Deadly shooting reported in neighborhood off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported shooting near O'Neal Lane late Tuesday morning.
The incident was reportedly shortly before noon on Yorkfield Drive at King Bradford Drive. One person was found dead at the scene, sources said.
This is a developing story.
