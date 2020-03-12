78°
Deadly shooting reported in neighborhood along Staring Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person is dead after a reported shooting at a Baton Rouge home Thursday.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1 o'clock on Castle Kirk Drive. The neighborhood lies just off Staring Lane between Highland and Perkins Road.
The coroner's office confirmed it was called to the scene.
No other details about the shooting are available at this time.
