Deadly shooting reported at Tigerland apartment complex Friday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Tigerland apartment complex plagued by frequent crime.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the Sandpiper apartments on Tigerland Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after the victim was found dead. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jaques Jones.

The apartment building has been the subject of numerous complaints and a WBRZ report last year highlighting the frequent crimes reported there.

In August 2020, 2 On Your Side reporter Brittany Weiss discovered that 195 calls had been made to police over incidents at the 14-unit complex since 2016. Those reports ranged from a 2019 double-homicide to a rape reported in May 2020.

Around the time of that story last year, District Attorney Hillar Moore filed a petition seeking an abatement order against the apartment building. Moore said his office previously met with the owner of the apartments about installing new safety measures.

Records show no progress has been made with that filing since last year.

Police have not released any other details related to the shooting Friday.