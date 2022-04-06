79°
Deadly shooting reported at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway

4 hours 48 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 5:51 AM April 06, 2022 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department first responded to the situation around 5:00 a.m. near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

No other details related to the victim or what led to the shooting were immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

