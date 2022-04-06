79°
Deadly shooting reported at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department first responded to the situation around 5:00 a.m. near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
No other details related to the victim or what led to the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
