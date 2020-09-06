75°
Deadly shooting on Choctaw Dr. leaves one person dead and two injured

Source: WBRZ
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police officers responded to a fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived to the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive near Interstate 110 in regards to a shooting around 10:15 a.m.

Jason Johnson, 44, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

According to BRPD, two other victims, a 40-year-male and a 31-year-old male, were also struck by gunfire. Both arrived a local hospitals and are stable.

Anyone with any information concerning this ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

