Deadly shooting on Choctaw Dr. leaves multiple victims injured

BATON ROUGE - Police officers responded to a fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived to the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive near Lobelia Avenue in regards to a deadly shooting 11:15 a.m.

According to BRPD, one person is dead and multiple victims have been injured.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.