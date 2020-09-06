80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deadly shooting on Choctaw Dr. leaves multiple victims injured

Sunday, September 06 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police officers responded to a fatal shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived to the 1900 block of Choctaw Drive near Lobelia Avenue in regards to a deadly shooting 11:15 a.m.

According to BRPD, one person is dead and multiple victims have been injured.  

Details are limited. This is a developing story.

