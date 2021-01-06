Deadly shooting off Plank Rd. claims at least 1 life Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to two shooting scenes Tuesday night after receiving reports of several shots fired in the area.

Officials responded to the first scene off of Plank Rd. near Foss St. under I-110 around 8:30 p.m.

At least two people were found on the scene with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital, though the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

In addition to the two victims, a Toyota Prius was found on the scene with its windows shot out and several bullet holes on the hood and windshield of the vehicle.

The second, deadly reported shooting took place nearby at North 23rd St. and Jefferson Ave.

*Updated details pertaining to the Jefferson Avenue shooting can be found here*

Authorities say one person was dead on the scene when they arrived.

Officials have not yet disclosed if there are any other victims in either reported shooting scene.

This is a developing story.