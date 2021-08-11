Baton Rouge woman killed in overnight crash along Joor Road

BATON ROUGE - A tragic overnight traffic incident along Joor Road resulted in one person's death, sources say.

On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, which reportedly occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Joor Road and Mickens, near Greenwell Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office confirmed that 29-year-old Kemi Gilmore was killed in the wreck.

State Police say an initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Gilmore was headed northbound on LA Hwy 946 in a 2020 Nissan Sentra.

For reasons still under investigation, Gilmore's Nissan went off road and crashed into a tree.

According to authorities, Gilmore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Gilmore was a resident of Baton Rouge, police say.