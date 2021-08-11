Deadly overnight crash along Joor Road under investigation

BATON ROUGE - A tragic overnight traffic incident along Joor Road resulted in one person's death, sources say.

On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, which reportedly occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Joor Road and Mickens, near Greenwell Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office confirmed that 29-year-old Kemi Gilmore was killed in the wreck.

At this time, information about the incident is scarce.

This article will be updated as authorities confirm additional details related to the crash.