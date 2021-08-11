77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly overnight crash along Joor Road under investigation

2 hours 8 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 5:47 AM August 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A tragic overnight traffic incident along Joor Road resulted in one person's death, sources say.

On Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, which reportedly occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Joor Road and Mickens, near Greenwell Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office confirmed that 29-year-old Kemi Gilmore was killed in the wreck.

At this time, information about the incident is scarce.

Trending News

This article will be updated as authorities confirm additional details related to the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days