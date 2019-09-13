Deadly inferno involving multiple 18-wheelers shuts down I-12

ALBANY - A huge plume of smoke is billowing over eastern Livingston Parish after a fiery crash on I-12.

Eyewitnesses reported large smoke over the interstate. Video from a WBRZ network of traffic cameras showed smoke seen from four miles away of the reported crash at the Albany exit.

State police have confirmed the crash was fatal, but it's unclear how many people were hurt. Troopers say the crash involved two 18-wheelers and an overturned SUV.

One vehicle may be a tanker truck, early reports indicate. Officials were just responding, as the 911 call was recently placed.

Both directions of I-12 at Albany are closed.

