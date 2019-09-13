96°
Deadly inferno involving multiple 18-wheelers shuts down I-12

Friday, September 13 2019
ALBANY - A huge plume of smoke is billowing over eastern Livingston Parish after a fiery crash on I-12.

Eyewitnesses reported large smoke over the interstate. Video from a WBRZ network of traffic cameras showed smoke seen from four miles away of the reported crash at the Albany exit.

State police have confirmed two people died in the crash, and one more is injured. Troopers say the crash involved two 18-wheelers and an overturned SUV. One of the vehicles is believed to be a tanker truck.

Sources say a truck and car heading eastbound on I-12 crossed over the median and hit westbound traffic.

Both directions of I-12 at Albany are closed. Westbound traffic is being diverted to I-55 North. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at the Walker exit.

