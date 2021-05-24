Deadly overnight house fire kills one in Livingston Parish

MAUREPAS - As of Monday morning, officials are investigating a massive overnight fire in Livingston Parish that resulted in one person's death.

The reportedly fatal blaze broke out in Maurepas, on Herman Berthelot Road, and spread to multiple structures, authorities with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal say.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says it was shortly before 1 a.m., Sunday, when Livingston Parish Fire District #9 received a call regarding multiple structures that had been damaged as a result of one fire.

The three damaged structures included a home, a camper, and a vacant home, officials say.

While responding to the reportedly deadly blaze, one firefighter sustained an injury. Officials say the first responder's hand was burned.



Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office are on site and leading an investigation the cause of the fire.

Other agencies that responded to the fire included Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #9, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #8, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and Acadian Ambulance.

WBRZ is also near the scene of the blaze in Maurepas, reporting updates from authorities as these details become available.

