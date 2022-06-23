Deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash sends area into chaos Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. The victim was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.

A witness said she had just exited the car wash at Benny's when she spotted the man dead on the ground.

"It is definitely out of control," she said. "We have to get it together people."

There were two kids inside the vehicle when the shooter opened fire on the victim. They were not hurt, police said. The kids were "very young," according to police.

The gunfire was so chaotic, at least one bullet pierced through a business about 300 feet. At the costume shop next to Benny's, a bullet blew through the wall. No one was injured in the business.

No other details related to the victim or what led to the shooting are available at this time.

Last year, another person was killed in the same spot after a bout of road rage ended in gunfire at the car wash.

