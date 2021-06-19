76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadly gunfire at BR bar leaves two dead overnight

58 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, June 19 2021 Jun 19, 2021 June 19, 2021 8:59 AM June 19, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar that left a handful of people shot and at least two killed.

BRPD says the incident happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. at Capital Park Bar and Grill near the corner of Florida and Lobdell. Officials report the gunfire injured five people, of that two are dead.

Trending News

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days