Deadly gunfire at BR bar leaves two dead overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar that left a handful of people shot and at least two killed.
BRPD says the incident happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. at Capital Park Bar and Grill near the corner of Florida and Lobdell. Officials report the gunfire injured five people, of that two are dead.
