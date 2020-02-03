Deadly form of heroin known as 'gray death' makes its way into Louisiana

Gray Death heroin Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

St. Mary Parish - Deputies with St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office say they've recently arrested several suspects for possession of a new type of heroin called 'gray death.'

Authorities warn that gray death is a lethal combination of several deadly opioids including heroin, fentanyl, and various fentanyl analogues.

Gray death is reported to have a potency that's 10,000 times greater than morphine, and only a minuscule amount can kill.

Deputies provided the photos above, and say the samples in the pictures were recovered from suspects traveling across St. Mary Parish from the Lake Charles area.

The public is advised to never pick up or even touch gray death. If found, it should simply be reported to law enforcement.

