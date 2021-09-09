84°
Deadly, fiery crash closes I-10 east near Iberville-West Baton Rouge line Thursday

2 hours 57 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 3:25 PM September 09, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GROSSE TETE - A fireball erupted after a collision involving nine vehicles on I-10 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities closed I-10 East between the Basin Bridge and Grosse Tete because of the crash shortly after 3 p.m.

One person was killed, authorities said.

Sources told WBRZ, a semi rear-ended vehicles that were either stopped or in slow-moving traffic.  When the crash happened, vehicles involved exploded.

The crash happened near a choke point where afternoon, in-bound traffic headed into Baton Rouge was at a near stop because of a lengthy traffic jam on the interstate.  I-10 East was experiencing a near 13-mile traffic jam Thursday when the crash occurred.

