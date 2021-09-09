Latest Weather Blog
Deadly, fiery crash closes I-10 east near Iberville-West Baton Rouge line Thursday
GROSSE TETE - A fireball erupted after a collision involving nine vehicles on I-10 Thursday afternoon.
Authorities closed I-10 East between the Basin Bridge and Grosse Tete because of the crash shortly after 3 p.m.
One person was killed, authorities said.
Sources told WBRZ, a semi rear-ended vehicles that were either stopped or in slow-moving traffic. When the crash happened, vehicles involved exploded.
The crash happened near a choke point where afternoon, in-bound traffic headed into Baton Rouge was at a near stop because of a lengthy traffic jam on the interstate. I-10 East was experiencing a near 13-mile traffic jam Thursday when the crash occurred.
