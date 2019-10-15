Deadly deputy-involved shooting allegedly stemmed from chicken theft

ETHEL - A deputy shot and killed a possible burglar in East Feliciana Parish Monday morning.

The sheriff's office confirms that a man was killed when one of their deputies responded to a burglary at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 10 and 19.

The deceased man's family identified him as 31-year-old, Christopher Whitfield. They claim Whitfield was running away from deputies when he was shot. He'd allegedly stolen a box of chicken from the store and was trying to run home.

Whitfield's family says he had a diagnosed mental illness, a fact which they say was well-known in his community. Whitfield has a criminal history and had been released from jail earlier this year.

A spokesman with Louisiana State Police says the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting with assistance from state police.

The sheriff's office has placed the deputy on paid leave as it investigates the shooting.