Deadly crash shut down I-10 in Ascension Monday morning
SORRENTO - A deadly crash in Ascension Parish shut down all westbound lanes of I-10 early Monday morning.
The wreck involved an overturned pick-up truck and was reported sometime before 4:30 a.m. near LA 22 in Sorrento. Louisiana State Police said one person was killed.
I-10 west remained closed for hours at the scene of the crash, though the roadway has since reopened. Heavy delays remain in the area.
