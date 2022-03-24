Tour bus, 18-wheelers involved in deadly I-10 wreck; eastbound traffic blocked in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - A fiery crash involving a commercial bus and multiple 18-wheelers closed down I-10 in West Baton Rouge for hours Thursday.

The wreck was first reported around 11 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate just past LA 415.

The bus appeared to catch fire after running into a cable barrier in the median. Viewer video also showed a semi truck sustained major damage in the crash.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least one person was dead. The department added that three people on board the Turimex Internacional bus—which departed from Mexico—were hurt.

The stretch of I-10 where the wreck happened is infamous among local law enforcement for its frequent accidents, many of them involving 18-wheelers. Lt. Ken Albarez, who runs WBRSO's traffic division, has often referred to the area as the "Devil's Triangle."

"It's the only place in the country where it reduces down to one lane, and we've got to do something about it," Albarez said in an interview with WBRZ back in 2017. He said traffic stacks up on the westbound side because rush hour traffic pinches from three lanes to one.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the crash.