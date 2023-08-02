80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadline to submit Louisiana flooding insurance form nears

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, December 17 2017 Dec 17, 2017 December 17, 2017 10:57 AM December 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who had damage from the August 2016 flooding have until the end of December to submit the proof of loss form required for a flood insurance claim.
  
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding people of the Dec. 31 deadline, which Donelon's office says was extended six times.
  
The insurance department says nearly 30,000 claims have been filed with the National Flood Insurance Program from policyholders affected by the floods. FEMA has said most of the claims have been processed.
  
The proof of loss form - a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates the insurance claim - is part of the requirement for a flood claim to be processed. Donelon says another form must be filed if more damage is found after the original claim is processed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days