Deadline to submit Louisiana flooding insurance form nears

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who had damage from the August 2016 flooding have until the end of December to submit the proof of loss form required for a flood insurance claim.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding people of the Dec. 31 deadline, which Donelon's office says was extended six times.

The insurance department says nearly 30,000 claims have been filed with the National Flood Insurance Program from policyholders affected by the floods. FEMA has said most of the claims have been processed.

The proof of loss form - a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates the insurance claim - is part of the requirement for a flood claim to be processed. Donelon says another form must be filed if more damage is found after the original claim is processed.