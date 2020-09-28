Deadline to register for FEMA help less than 30 days away

BATON ROUGE — FEMA announced Saturday that renters and homeowners in parishes designated for the federal organization's assistance in response to damage from Hurricane Laura have until Oct. 27 to register for help.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

To see if you lived in a designated parish, visit: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559/designated-areas.

For more information or to register for assistance, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY at 800-877-8339) or visit disasterassistance.gov/.