70°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadline nears in Louisiana to seek aid for winter storms
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana homeowners, renters and business owners have fewer than two weeks left to apply for federal disaster aid for property damages and losses caused by the severe winter storms that struck the state in February.
The deadline to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and to apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration is May 10.
FEMA grants are available for losses not covered by insurance, including money for home repairs, temporary rental aid and replacement of damaged items. More information is available at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic