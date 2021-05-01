Deadline nears in Louisiana to seek aid for winter storms

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana homeowners, renters and business owners have fewer than two weeks left to apply for federal disaster aid for property damages and losses caused by the severe winter storms that struck the state in February.

The deadline to register for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and to apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration is May 10.

FEMA grants are available for losses not covered by insurance, including money for home repairs, temporary rental aid and replacement of damaged items. More information is available at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.