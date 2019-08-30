Deadline nearing for Central High School plans

POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Parish school board is trying to end a heated summer of controversy over a closed high school.

They're working out a plan for the closed Pointe Coupee Central High School. The school has had poor performance scores for decades and six years ago a federal judge gave control to the state's recovery school district.

But the state had failed and returned Central to the parish with even worse scores. That forced the judge to close the school and send all high school students to Livonia.

He also ordered the school board to come up with a new plan to reopen the school in six months. It's a task the school board has found difficult.

"This is a chance we have in Pointe Coupee to get things right," said Pointe Coupee Superintendent Linda D'Amico.

But time is running out, and board members have just 20 days to come to an agreement.

"There is some difference in opinion because everybody wants to please the public," D'Amico said. "But we also have to think, 'What will the judge approve that's different from what we've been doing?'"

Five plans will be presented at a special meeting Thursday from both the board and the community. A final plan, will be presented to the judge, October 22nd.