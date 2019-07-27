75°
Deadline: Last day to apply for SNAP benefits for food lost during Barry

BATON ROUGE- For some food stamp recipients who lost food during Hurricane Barry, the state says they may be eligible to get them replaced.

The Department of Children and Family Services says, people who bought food with SNAP benefits that spoiled because of power outages of at least 24 hours can apply for replacement benefits.

Today is the last day residents can apply for replacement food stamps. To be eligible, residents must have received SNAP benefits in June 2019.

