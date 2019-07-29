89°
Latest Weather Blog
Deadline for Ernest J. Gaines literacy award approaches
BATON ROUGE - The deadline is approaching for people to submit entries for the 13th annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
The deadline is August 15.
Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Gaines Award was created to "honor outstanding literary work from rising African-American authors while recognizing Louisiana native Ernest Gaines’ extraordinary contribution to the literary world."
The winner, who will be announced at an event next January, will take home a cash prize of $15,000. Click here for more information on the contest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Corporate Blvd.
-
House damaged, dog killed after fire on Leonidas Drive
-
One killed, another injured after garbage truck crash on Jefferson Hwy.
-
Former LSU football player arrested again after fight with girlfriend
-
Collapsed culvert shuts down Cane Market Road near Spring Lake Subdivision in...