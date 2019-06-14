Latest Weather Blog
Deadline for damage survey approaches
BATON ROUGE - FEMA assessments teams are due in the region next week to survey recent storm damage. EBR city-parish officials are urging residents and business owners to complete an online survey by Monday if they experienced damage in last week's weather event.
Unprecedented rates of rainfall and high winds caused an unknown amount of property damage. FEMA assessments could lead to federal aid for local governments and individuals.
City-parish officials say even if federal aid never comes, the surveys provide invaluable information about problem spots with flooding and drainage. As of Thursday morning, 213 people in EBR had completed the surveys.
Residents are encouraged to keep all photos and video of damage to their property.
People who experienced damage from last week's storm can complete the survey HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wife meets husband's organ recipient for the very first time
-
Teen charged with attempted murder after firing gun at one-year-old's birthday party
-
Neighborhood wants filthy pool drained
-
Owner of vicious dogs on the run after judge orders euthanasia
-
One-year-old's birthday party interrupted by gunfire, fistfight at Hammond park
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field