Deadline for damage survey approaches

BATON ROUGE - FEMA assessments teams are due in the region next week to survey recent storm damage. EBR city-parish officials are urging residents and business owners to complete an online survey by Monday if they experienced damage in last week's weather event.

Unprecedented rates of rainfall and high winds caused an unknown amount of property damage. FEMA assessments could lead to federal aid for local governments and individuals.

City-parish officials say even if federal aid never comes, the surveys provide invaluable information about problem spots with flooding and drainage. As of Thursday morning, 213 people in EBR had completed the surveys.

Residents are encouraged to keep all photos and video of damage to their property.

People who experienced damage from last week's storm can complete the survey HERE.