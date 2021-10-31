59°
Deadline extended for flood claim proof for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving Louisiana flood insurance policyholders with damage from Hurricane Ida extra time to submit a proof of loss form and documentation about the damage.

Usually, people have 60 days after the damage to provide the information. But FEMA tripled that time for Louisiana residents with Ida destruction to their property, extending the deadline to 180 days to turn over the required forms and information such as contractor estimates, receipts and photographs of the damage.

Ida struck southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm, causing extensive flooding in some areas.

The proof of loss form is a signed statement explaining how much repair or replacement of the damaged property is estimated to cost, along with details about the destruction.

More information is available on FEMA’s website.

